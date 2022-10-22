autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 

Automakers Plan on Spending $1.2 Trillion on EVs and Batteries by 2030

Home > News > Industry
22 Oct 2022, 18:21 UTC ·
4.2 million EVs were sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% more than in the first half of 2021, according to Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst.
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 7 photos
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUVMercedes-Benz EQE SUVBMW XMBMW XMRenault Megane E-TechTesla Model Y
Even though there’s a lot of uncertainty in the market right now and the chip shortage is still making victims, the world’s top automakers are planning all the way through 2030. Many have already started ramping up their electric vehicle production, and will be spending a lot more on EVs and batteries in the following years. How much? A cool $1.2 trillion, according to Reuters. A short breakdown would look like this:

Renault is investing $11.8 in electrification through 2025, while General Motors will add another $35 billion for electrification through that same year. Ford will spend $50 billion through 2026, planning to build over 2 million EVs in that year alone.

BMW will be spending $26.5 billion to double its battery production, aiming for half of the brand’s total vehicles to be all-electric by 2030. Mercedes has a $47 billion budget for EVs through 2030, while Volkswagen will be spending at least $55 billion on electrification through 2030.

And that’s just a small part of it – Tesla’s overall production costs alone could amount to a whopping $500 billion by the end of the decade. (Elon Musk thinks Tesla could produce 20 million EVs per year by 2030.)

Now, of course, the world is going all kinds of crazy at the moment. At the same time, there’s a new EV seemingly every other day, and if all goes to plan, carmakers won’t stop producing them anytime soon. There will still be many challenges, even though some industry giants are looking for ways to speed up their research on battery materials and development, which could ultimately benefit everyone.

Still, we can’t predict the future, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
electric vehicles batteries 2030 BMW Ford Tesla Elon Musk
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories