Automakers Forced Into a Corner as Shanghai’s Lockdown Restrictions Bite

More on this:

1 Tesla Giga Shanghai Will Have to Stop Working Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

2 The Pandemic Is the Reason Why Brits Love Their Cars More Than Ever

3 Tesla Working To Keep Production Rolling in Shanghai Plant After Notice To Halt Services

4 VW Group Plans To Switch Production to the U.S. and China Due to European Instability

5 Toyota and Volkswagen Facing New Production Problems as the Health Crisis Isn’t Over