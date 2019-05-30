autoevolution

Auto Bild Does Awesome Teardown of VW Passat, Golf 6, Up! and Focus

30 May 2019, 20:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Car reliability is often overlooked by the automotive media, much to the dismay of our readers. It's the one thing that can cost you a fortune, yet is often seen as biased when reported upon.
38 photos
2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift
Whenever we learn about a particular engine being unreliable and report on it, the comments are always "that's unfounded" or "the competition paid you off." However, German website Auto Bild has been doing detailed teardowns of entire cars to see how they withstood the test of driving, often after about 100,000 kilometers.

The today-you-learned German word is: Dauertest, which means "endurance test." And if you search YouTube for that, you'll find many more videos than we can share or discuss in this post, perhaps ones for the used car you're interested in buying next.

But we're only going to look at the Passat, since it's relatively upmarket and supposedly built for long trips, plus it has the popular TSI engine (TDI would have been better, though). However, we also embedded the Golf 6, the old Focus and the popular city car VW Up!.

The Passat is a 2016 model with 150,000km on the clock. Its owner said the seats were very comfortable on longer journeys, but complained about the stop-start system being "dumb" and sign recognition misbehaving sometimes. Keep in mind that the test wasn't done before because the Passat felt too fresh at the time.

It's amazing to see this car spread into tens or hundreds of little pieces, especially when you consider that it's still probably worth about €15,000. Everything is inspected - chassis corrosion, cylinder wear, the turbocharger and all the loose pieces of trim. Auto Bild reports that everything is in order here and the car was ready for another 50,000km. Will that be the case with other models they tested? We'll let you find out.

Volkswagen Passat Volkswagen Up Golf 6 teardown Volkswagen
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 