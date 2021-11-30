Auto Advance Claims the Title of World’s First Dual-Fuel Battery Hybrid Car Carrier

As cars and trucks become more environmentally friendly, so do the vessels required for transporting them around the world. Pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) are starting to use not only alternative fuels but also hybrid propulsion technologies, and this trend will continue to grow in order for these vessels to comply with future International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.
The Oslo-based United European Car Carriers (UECC) is one of the biggest transportation companies, owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines. With a current 16-vessel fleet, UECC is taking important steps toward decarbonizing car shipping, by implementing dual-fuel and hybrid technologies. Its latest range, comprised of three ships, will be the world’s first dual-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC line.
The first of these car carriers, called Auto Advance, is gearing up to enter service, with a capacity of 3,600 vehicles, aboard its ten cargo decks. The company is already operating vessels fueled by LNG (liquefied natural gas), which is considered the eco-friendliest and easily available low-carbon fuel but has now added a hybrid solution.
Auto Advance will combine the dual-fuel engine technology with an energy storage system. Together with an upgraded hull design, this is expected to lead to cut more than 40% harmful emissions by 2030, compared to 2008 levels. The eco-friendly carrier will also feature an “energy brain,” meaning a management system (developed by Kongsberg Maritime) that will control energy production and consumption.
As UECC explains, the batteries will be charged while the vessel is at sea, with the help of a shaft generator, so that the ship can operate using only battery power when it enters ports and when it’s docked. Plus, the carrier is also designed to connect to green energy sources on the shore, as these are also expected to become more widely available in various ports.
Auto Advance and its sister ships, which will be delivered next year, are a stepping stone on the way to even greater progress. The company also expects to eventually replace LNG with better alternatives, such as biofuels, as these become more widely available and more efficient for large ships.
