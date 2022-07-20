Authorities Investigating the Passenger Aircraft That Ended up With Its Wheels in the Air

While many people are enjoying the summer weather on their vacations, the weather seems to be wreaking havoc on both military and commercial aircraft. After a $50 million F/A-18 Super Hornet recently got blown off a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier apparently because of unusual strong winds, a passenger airliner loaded with people was shockingly flipped upside down at the Mogadishu airport.
A passenger aircraft crash is terrible enough, but to also see it flip over is mind-boggling. A Jubba Airways flight from Baidoa to Mogadishu ended with the airplane crashing and flipping over, at the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia. The incident occurred earlier this week, but there’s still no official explanation of why this happened.
The airline released a short statement saying that more information will be made public as soon as it becomes available. Meanwhile, Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority began an official investigation, Hiiraan reports.
The good news is that all the 36 people inside the airplane, including passengers and the flight crew, were saved after the crashed aircraft caught on fire, and there were no casualties. This can almost be considered a miracle, considering that the airliner was literally with its wheels in the air.
Similar to the recent Super Hornet incident, an unexpected weather modification is considered by some aviation experts to be what caused the shocking incident. According to Hiiraan, wind shear is a sudden modification of the wind’s speed and direction, linked to specific weather conditions. This phenomenon is known to be a danger for aircraft when they’ flying at low altitude, for example during landings.
The surprising part is that modern aircraft are supposed to be immune to wind shears, thanks to advanced features that can detect these sudden modifications. In the U.S., no wind shear-connected airline accident has been registered since 1994. However, there seems to be no other explanation for the Jubba Airways crash landing.
Hopefully, experts will be able to determine how and why this Fokker 50 ended up upside down, so that future crashes can be prevented.
