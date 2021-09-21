Autel Launches the Enterprise Version of Its EVO II Drone, With up to 42 Minutes of Flight

More on this:

1 Hammerhead eV20 Cargo Drone Can Carry Spot the Robot Dog in Its Luggage Compartment

2 T-650 Quadcopter Promises a Capacity of Over 660 Pounds, Great for Military Applications

3 U.S. Navy’s Future Solar-Powered Drone Boasts Game-Changing Endurance and Payload

4 New Commercial Drone From A2Z Can Make Multi-Drops Without Touching the Ground

5 Drones Can Fly Three Times Longer With Honeywell's New Power and Connectivity Solutions