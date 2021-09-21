Autel Launches the Enterprise Version of Its EVO II Drone, With up to 42 Minutes of Flight

When Autel released its EVO II Series drone a year ago, it described it as a leader in image quality and boasted of its compact design and advanced capabilities. Now the manufacturer goes a step further and launches the EVO II Enterprise, with new features and accessories for professional use in every industry.
While the EVO II Enterprise looks similar to last year’s drone, it is now more versatile, with its wider variety of accessories making it adaptable to pretty much any scenario.
In the U.S., Autel sells its EVO II Enterprise drones as a bundle and there are three combos to choose from: the EVO II 640T Enterprise bundle, the EVO II Dual R Enterprise, and the EVO 2 II Pro Enterprise. As far as the included accessories go, you’ll get a 7.9” smart controller, the strobe speaker, battery charging hub, charger, a hard rugged case, to name just the highlights.
The new drone has a foldable design, carbon fiber arms, it comes with larger motors and propellers than the standard EVO II, and has an improved HD transmission of eight miles (12.8 km), instead of 5.5 miles (8.8 km) with the standard EVO II. It has a slightly improved flight time of up to 42 minutes and the same maximum speed of 45 mph (72 kph).
In terms of accessories, the EVO II Enterprise can be paired with a loudspeaker that improves on-site communication, and a spotlight that beams a powerful, long-distance light, being a great accessory for shooting at night or for searching missions. There is also a strobe for location indication, and an RTK module for accurate positioning data, which also reduces electromagnetic interference.
With its powerful 16x digital zoom feature, the drone is capable of collecting high-def images from a distance. The EVO II Dual Pro Enterprise also supports 3x lossless zoom, while the EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise supports 4x lossless zoom.
The EVO II Enterprise drone can be used for anything from public safety and traffic supervision to mapping, power inspection, firefighting, and search and rescue.
In order to get more information about the price and available bundles of the EVO II Enterprise, you have to contact Autel or the company's authorized dealers.
