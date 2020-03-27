Austrian Company Imports 2020 Shelby GT500 to Europe, It’s Not Cheap

Exclusive to North America and the Middle East, the Shelby GT500 isn't affordable. $72,900 is the starting price excluding destination charge and dealer mark-ups, to which you must add the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack and the $1,500 Handling Pack to bring the point home.
On the upside, the supercharged V8 engine of the Shelby GT500 is more powerful than any other Mustang out there. Heck, it’s more potent than any Ford out there, even the GT! The problem is, Ford doesn’t sell nor does it plan to import the king of the ‘Stangs in Europe.
Fret not, however, because companies such as Peicher Automotive can help you with that. Based in Austria, the company in question is much obliged to bring the Shelby GT500 over to the Old Continent for the princely price of 109,990 euros. That’s approximately $121,500 at current exchange rates, which is a little too much money for a Mustang.
But wait, there’s more! Remember the packages remembered a few paragraphs before? Tick them off the options list, and you’re looking at 154,990 euros or $171,160 at current exchange rates. That price is far from rational, but then again, don’t forget that demand and supply have a role as well. A rare vehicle for Europe always demands a premium, right?
The car you can admire in the photo gallery is one such import, and as you can tell from the digital instrument cluster, you’ll have to drive with miles per hour instead of kilometers per hour. “That’s fine in the United Kingdom, right?” Partially true, dearest reader, because the Shelby GT500 is LHD-only as opposed to the RHD EcoBoost and RHD Coyote.
Only available with a dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive, the ultimate iteration of the S550 Mustang develops 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. The only way to get more suck-squeeze-bang-blow out of the box is to head over to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the automaker behind the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.
