Austrian Company Imports 2020 Shelby GT500 to Europe, It’s Not Cheap

More on this:

1 This Is the 1967 Shelby GT500 Little Red Fully Restored

2 1967 Shelby GT500 Little Red Prototype Restored, See It in Full on January 16

3 Ford Shelby GT500E Super Snake Is 482ci of Supercharged Fury, Signed by Carroll

4 This Is How the Only 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Green Hornet Was Made

5 When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove it Using a Race Car