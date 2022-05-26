Austria Bans Wheelies, Burnouts, and Donuts, Vehicles May Get Impounded

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows Masaru Abe while breaking the wheelie world record, as well as from Dougie Lampkin's wheelie record. Abe's attempt was done on a closed road, and in controlled conditions, which would make it legal even in Austria or Australia if they were organized in the same manner. The same can be said about Dougie Lampkin's wheelies, as seen in the photo gallery.