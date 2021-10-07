Australian Army Starts Testing New Stealth Reconnaissance E-Bikes

5 U.S. Navy Completes Ground Test of Second Stage Motor for Hypersonic Weapon

On October 6th, the Australian Army has released a new video showing off its new stealth reconnaissance e-bikes. The action took place in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, where the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry) put several B-52 e-bikes to the test. During a scouting patrol, the bikes were used together with the Army’s Boxer combat vehicles.“It helps us achieve a lot with our reconnaissance work, sighting routes for the Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicle, including reconnaissance of creek lines so we can determine whether we can get the vehicle through,” explains Corporal Thomas Ovey from the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry).Powered by a 6.2hub motor, the B-52 can reach a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph), allowing troops to travel further than they would with traditional motorcycles . The machines also provide an incredible range, being capable of running for up to 100 km (62 miles) on flat terrain.“We cover more ground much faster, and it saves time instead of waiting for troops to come to us when they’ve found something,” adds Corporal Thomas.The e-bikes have improved the regiment’s capability to scout for information while remaining under the detection threshold, usually deploying as a detachable element of the Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicle. Not only that, but they also allowed soldiers to ride the machines without kicking up much dust that could be seen by the enemy.For now, the Australian Army is testing the full potential of the bikes’ use in stealthy reconnaissance missions. A trial report on the possible impletentation of the B-52s in combat brigades will be presented by the end of the year.

