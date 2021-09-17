5 RAF’s New American-Built Submarine Hunter Shows Its Power in First Torpedo Test

Australia to Build a Fleet of Nuclear-Powered Submarines, the U.S. and U.K. Will Help

A new security partnership has been announced and it involves the United States, the U.K., and Australia. Its first initiative is to help the Royal Australian Navy develop future nuclear-powered submarines. 6 photos



Although no one stated it out loud, this new trilateral partnership is seen as a measure to keep China under control, as it’s manifested an aggressive behavior in the Pacific lately and NATO declared this summer that China started to pose a strategic threat.



As stated by the British government, the three countries have been working together for over 70 years to promote security and protect their shared values and AUKUS is their way of recommitting themselves to that vision.



The initial research phase is estimated to take around one year and a half, during which AUKUS will analyze and determine what the best solutions are to achieve their goals. As stated by Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the submarines will be built in Adelaide, South Australia, with assistance from the other two partners, the U.K. and the



Although conventional



