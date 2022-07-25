Australia's Swoop Aero Teams Up With the FAA to Scale Up Its Drone Services Globally

Aussie air logistics company Swoop Aero teamed up with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and Australia’s CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority), to accelerate the seamless integration of its drone technology across both urban and rural environments throughout the world.
Everyone who’s anyone in the aviation industry knows that the highest global authority in the field is the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). Swoop Aero is well aware of that and it humbly admits that the FAA’s certification process remains the world’s most comprehensive regulatory and safety framework for aviation-based activities. That is why it teamed up with both the FAA and the CASA to ensure that its technology-enabled platform meets the highest global safety standards and to scale up its service across every inch of the globe, as stated by Eric Peck, Swoop Aero’s CEO.
Over the coming months, the three partners will undertake a joint remotely piloted aircraft certification process whose final goal is to strengthen the global aviation industry and also Australia’s aviation capabilities. And with Swoop Aero aiming to eventually expand its services on a global scale, the company will also undertake the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) design verification process for its Kite aircraft to be able to kick off operations in Europe as well.
Kite is described by its developer as the “centerpiece of Swoop Aero’s complete technology platform” and it is its newest delivery aircraft. Swoop Aero advertises it as a powerhouse suitable for a plethora of applications, such as drone delivery of medical supplies or assisting with disaster response, to offer just a few examples.
The aircraft features a design that allows for manual or automated dispatch, winch, and drop, boasting one or two enclosed and individually releasable payload spaces. Kite can transport up to 5 kg (11 lb) at a speed of up to 200 kph (124 mph). With the maximum load on board, it offers a range of up to 130 km (80 miles) per charge. With a smaller payload of just 3 kg (6.6 lb), Kite can fly over the aforementioned distance in 90 percent of wind conditions.
The drone can be used in various configurations, for transport, live video, mapping, and so on, and switching its batteries or from one configuration to another takes under 30 seconds.
