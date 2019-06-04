autoevolution
 

Australia-only Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce S Limited To 30 Units

4 Jun 2019, 17:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
How long has it been since Alfa Romeo came out with the Giulietta? The Italian brother of the Dodge Dart can trace its roots back to 2009, but the compact hatchback soldiers on despite the dwindling sales.
6 photos
Australia-only Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce SAustralia-only Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce SAustralia-only Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce SAustralia-only Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce SAustralia-only Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce S
Be that as it may, Alfa Romeo decided to go exclusive with the Giulietta Veloce S. A special edition for the Australian market, only 30 examples of the breed will ever be made. The Elaborazioni 1919 exhaust system from Magneti Marelli is one of the highlights, helping the 1.75-liter turbo four-cylinder engine sing to the tune of 240 PS (237 horsepower) and 340 Nm (251 pound-feet).

Available in Stromboli Grey, Alfa Black, and Alfa White, the Giulietta Veloce S comes with 18-inch wheels painted in black and lots of red garnish. Some carbon fiber is also featured, along with the Bose High Performance audio system with 10 speakers and model-exclusive premium floor mats.

There’s no manual option available, Alfa Romeo choosing the six-speed DCT as standard equipment for the Giulietta Veloce S. The front-wheel-drive hatchback from Italy sweetens the deal with a sound generator that pump intake sounds into the cabin, a sports suspension, launch control, and Brembo brake calipers for additional stopping power.

A flat-bottom steering wheel dominates the cockpit, complemented by carbon fiber-like trim, leather upholstery and Alcantara, aluminum pedals, and a dark headliner to bring the point home. These being said, care to guess how much Alfa Romeo wants for this bella macchina?

AUD 3,500 more than the Giulietta Veloce, translating to $31,800 at the current exchange rate. AUD 45,500 plus on-road costs doesn’t sound like much in comparison to hot hatchbacks such as the Renault Megane RS, which starts at AUD 45,990 in Australia. On the other hand, who would choose the antiquated Alfa Romeo over the go-faster French thriller?

The Giulietta refuses to die, though. Alfa Romeo updated the compact hatchback for 2019, but the mid-cycle refresh is far from impressive by all accounts. If the successor of the Giulietta gets the Giorgio platform from the Giulia and Stelvio in the nearest of futures, now that would be a different animal altogether thanks to rear- and all-wheel drive.
Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce S Special Edition Alfa Romeo Giulietta hatchback Alfa Romeo Australia
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  
 
 