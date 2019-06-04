Australia-only Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce S Limited To 30 Units

How long has it been since Alfa Romeo came out with the Giulietta? The Italian brother of the Dodge Dart can trace its roots back to 2009, but the compact hatchback soldiers on despite the dwindling sales.

The Giulietta refuses to die, though. Be that as it may, Alfa Romeo decided to go exclusive with the Giulietta Veloce S. A special edition for the Australian market , only 30 examples of the breed will ever be made. The Elaborazioni 1919 exhaust system from Magneti Marelli is one of the highlights, helping the 1.75-liter turbo four-cylinder engine sing to the tune of 240 PS (237 horsepower) and 340 Nm (251 pound-feet).Available in Stromboli Grey, Alfa Black, and Alfa White, the Giulietta Veloce S comes with 18-inch wheels painted in black and lots of red garnish. Some carbon fiber is also featured, along with the Bose High Performance audio system with 10 speakers and model-exclusive premium floor mats.There’s no manual option available, Alfa Romeo choosing the six-speed DCT as standard equipment for the Giulietta Veloce S. The front-wheel-drive hatchback from Italy sweetens the deal with a sound generator that pump intake sounds into the cabin, a sports suspension, launch control, and Brembo brake calipers for additional stopping power.A flat-bottom steering wheel dominates the cockpit, complemented by carbon fiber-like trim, leather upholstery and Alcantara, aluminum pedals, and a dark headliner to bring the point home. These being said, care to guess how much Alfa Romeo wants for this bella macchina?AUD 3,500 more than the Giulietta Veloce, translating to $31,800 at the current exchange rate. AUD 45,500 plus on-road costs doesn’t sound like much in comparison to hot hatchbacks such as the Renault Megane RS, which starts at AUD 45,990 in Australia. On the other hand, who would choose the antiquated Alfa Romeo over the go-faster French thriller?The Giulietta refuses to die, though. Alfa Romeo updated the compact hatchback for 2019, but the mid-cycle refresh is far from impressive by all accounts. If the successor of the Giulietta gets the Giorgio platform from the Giulia and Stelvio in the nearest of futures, now that would be a different animal altogether thanks to rear- and all-wheel drive.