Australia Gearing up to Lead Robot Technology and Remote Operations in Space

For decades, space exploration has been linked to a very limited number of nations, but a new era is dawning, one where many more countries can make the most of their potential. As the space industry is booming, governments are also investing more in the space sector, hoping to obtain a leading position in one way or another. In Australia’s case, its strategy is betting on robots.
Britain is perhaps the country with the greatest comeback in the world of space development. Last year, after groundbreaking legislation enabled spaceports to start being built across its territory, the UK made huge steps toward becoming a prominent player in this industry, gearing up for a historic rocket launch soon. Australia also sees itself as a potential leader, but with a different approach.
The Australian Space Agency announced that a series of seven roadmaps will create the second phase of its space strategy. One of the goals is to advance the national space industry over the next decade, to the point of tripling it. The main focus of the strategy will be to use already existing capabilities in robotics and automation to enhance Australia’s role in the future space economy.
Known as one of the largest and most powerful players in the global resources industry, Australia is set on using its capabilities related to automated processes and remote operations in this field for space activities. Basically, it wants to build, operate, and maintain key infrastructure and assets outside the Earth, using its expertise in large-scale remote asset management and robot operations in challenging environments.
The federal government has already made a significant investment for upgrading the nation’s satellite GPS capability, ZDNet reports. In addition to this, the South Australian government is using robots called the Tiny Surveyor, made by Position Partners, for its major Port Wakefield highway project. In the future, robots such as these could be deployed for outer space operations.
More details regarding the seven roadmaps will be revealed over the coming months, the Australian Space Agency informs.
