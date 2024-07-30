Austal to Build World’s First 100% Wind-Powered Cargo Trimaran

A bold concept is turning into reality: French startup VELA Transport has officially selected Austal to build its first sailing cargo trimaran powered entirely by wind. This is also a first in the industry globally, as well as the biggest ship of its kind. Two years from now, this trailblazing emission-free cargo ship will kick off regular operations between Europe and the US.
It doesn't have an official name yet, but it's already looking like one of the most remarkable cargo vessels in recent years. VELA's first sailing cargo trimaran will also be the first of its kind on a global level, paving the way for 100% green shipping using only wind power. There are several cargo vessels today using this primordial source of power to lower emissions, but none of them quite like the VELA concept.
VELA commissioned the renowned VPLP Design (linked to other innovative projects such as the Canopee and Navire Avenir) to create an innovative, efficient solution for fast sailing between Europe and America. The final concept, a 65-meter (213.2-foot) schooner-rigged catamaran with a 350-tonne capacity, was officially presented in 2023. The trimaran design offered several advantages, including higher speed and a greater cargo capacity than monohulls in the same size category. Plus, it also makes cruising more comfortable for the eight-person crew on board by allowing the vessel to sail upright.
Boasting a total sail area of 1,300 square meters (almost 14,000 square feet), the VELA ship is designed for pure sailing. A conventional auxiliary propulsion system was added mainly for safe maneuvering in harbors. The specific design and dimensions will also enable it to access smaller harbors and to support fully-independent loading/unloading.
Austal Australasia, one of the biggest names in shipbuilding and known for its expertise in multihulls and aluminum ships, will bring this cargo trimaran to life. VPLP designed the concept, MerConcept is providing the sailing system, and Austal Phillippines is building the vessel.
This first-of-class trimaran is expected to be completed in 2026. It will operate between Europe and the US, shipping cargo from Nouvelle-Aquitaine to New York. A single such trip is expected to take less than two weeks (loading and unloading included) using only sails as the main propulsion. This would be an unprecedented performance for a sailing cargo ship crossing the Atlantic. As for capacity, it's designed to safely carry 450 US pallets (or 560 EU pallets).
In other words, the VELA trimaran was developed with the ambitious goal of transporting cargo between France and the US faster than a similar-sized conventional ship and with almost zero emissions.
The actual cost of building this innovative trimaran wasn't disclosed, but it ranges between A$40 and A$45 million ($26 to $29.5 million).
