Aussie-Made Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle Test Chassis Coming to the U.S.

The name Rheinmetall is one of the big ones in the automotive industry. The Germany-based company is responsible for a large range of parts going into cars, including engine blocks, but this is not their main area of business. You see, Rheinmetall is more into defense systems, and has become over the years one of the heavy-hitters of the industry.
One of Rheinmetall’s main products is an armored infantry fighting vehicle called Lynx, a version of which is currently being considered by the American military as a replacement for the M2 Bradley.
The Bradley has been around since the early 1980s, and like most of the hardware currently fielded by the U.S. Army, it is quickly getting old. That’s why back in 2017 the Army launched the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) program, seeking a replacement known for now as the Optionally-Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV).
There are presently several options on the table, including the Lynx and General Dynamics’ Griffin III. On the Rheinmetall front, the latest development is the announcement made last week that a test chassis of the thing will be shipped to the U.S. all the way from Australia, where Rheinmetall is currently making one version of the vehicle.
According to Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart, the chassis to be shipped stateside “is a test rig destined for Rheinmetall’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) campaign to showcase advanced automotive capabilities in the Lynx platform.”
The exact specs of the finished vehicle that will be submitted to the Army are not known at this time. Generally speaking, the Lynx is a tracked armored vehicle that brings to the fight autocannons, light machine guns, and grenade launchers. The engine it hides under the armor is capable of developing 750 hp and gives the thing a top speed of 70 kph (43 mph).
