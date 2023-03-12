Aurora Is a Skoolie Motorhome With Two Offices and Better Kitchen Than Most Normal Houses

Mobile homes have a unique appeal, traveling on roads just lets people explore so much more of the world around them. But downsizing is not for everyone, as compromises can make life difficult and cramped. With that being said, there are solutions, and this converted school bus called Aurora is among the very best.
There is just so much more space available in an old school bus than there is inside an RV or camper van, and with that, the comfort increases exponentially. From a full kitchen to a large bath, two offices, and a roomy bedroom, the Aurora has everything a nomad would want to feel cushier than in most normal homes.
Once a normal 40-foot-long (12-meter) 2004 International RE-300 school bus, it has now transcended its previous role and has become a 35,000-pound behemoth. It has been chopped, cut, welded, and improved with many bits and pieces to become a mightily impressive home on wheels.
One thing that remains unchanged is its beating heart. The bus still uses its DT466E engine, which although slightly underpowered for such an application can still take this mobile home where it needs to go. It is even enough to tow a Jeep Wrangler, which is used for those off-road joyrides this bus simply cannot take on.
Even from the outside, it is immediately apparent that this is no ordinary bus, with three extendable awnings and a raised roof covered in solar panels screaming mobile home. But there are even more details hidden all over the exterior, such as the many doors dotted around the under bay, which has been completely redone to include insulation.
Speaking of the electric bits, this bus boasts a 240V split-phase inverter as well 680Ah worth of batteries, all getting their juice from the large array of solar panels on top. Considering just how much surface area they cover it should be no surprise they can generate up to 2400W of energy.
Once inside, it is clear just how much thought went into this bus. Even the door has been carefully designed with a soft close mechanism and a residential door lock. Once opened, a guest is immediately greeted by the stairs and dash, which already hide some storage compartments as well as a hidden litterbox for the cat that also lives on board.
The top of the dash has also been upgraded, now covered in wood and serving as a shelf for various items. A number of aromatic plant pots also live in this area, and it will become clear later on just how important of a design element this is. Even the windscreen has been enlarged, allowing for lots of natural light to come in when parked and providing a great view.
nice office, with two monitors hanging on the wall. This is a nice setup to have at home as someone who does remote work, let alone on a bus. That desk also hides an easel that can be propped up to create a nice space to dabble in some artwork.
On the opposite side, there is a couch that can be extended into an L-shape and serve as a great area to entertain guests. The desk drawer can come out, covered by a countertop, and turn into a nifty little dining table.
Now, this is where things get interesting as the kitchen is up next, and this is the area that absolutely blew my mind. I am a bit of a home cook myself and the way this place is designed and organized made me jealous big time.
There is a bonanza of kitchen cabinets and drawers covered by a rather sizeable countertop that even extends onto the desk, creating a large surface area to cook and prep on. But storage is not limited to this, as there are also overhead cabinets and even the corners have been turned into cupboards with a cover that can be simply lifted off.
There is a spice rack hosting more options than what’s available in most stores. On the opposite wall, another large rack can be found, filled with many jars of grains, nuts, and dried fruit, as well as every oil and vinegar imaginable. This area is also where a side access door can be found, allowing any shopping to be carried from the car directly into the kitchen. This small detail shows really good attention to detail.
Going further back, the bathroom can be found, and it is larger than you would normally expect in a mobile home, even boasting a normal toilet. There is enough room to use it comfortably without hitting your hands and knees against anything.
The only downsized thing here is the sink, which is made out of a planter. Everything else just feels like a normal home. This rings especially true when you consider this bus has 200 gallons (757 liters) of fresh water available, meaning showers are carefree. The door to the bathroom is also hinged in such a way that it can be used to separate the back of the bus from the front, so two people can work without bothering each other.
The last area is the second office, all the way to the back. Apart from serving as a workplace, this is also where the access door for the engine is situated, as well as a freezer, hidden in the floor and well insulated from the heat of the engine.
Overall, this bus conversion tiny home is absolutely stunning, probably hiding even more cool tiny details. It is spacious, has a lot of natural light, and gives the feeling of a true home, with not many compromises made. It does not come cheap, however, with the final price tag of this build being $80,000.
