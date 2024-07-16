Audi Wouldn't Want You To See the All-New 2026 A7 Sedan Like This

The all-new 2026 Audi A7 is back in the limelight, nearly one month after we last saw it in the open. These are the latest spy shots of the Ingolstadt car marque's business sedan, which, if you forgot, replaces the current A6 Sedan.
But why is it known as the A7 and not the A6? Audi's new naming scheme uses odd numbers for internal combustion-powered cars, like the 2025 A5 that just debuted, and even numbers for EVs. Thus, the next A6 will be a battery-electric vehicle that will battle the likes of the Mercedes EQE and the BMW i5, whereas the upcoming A7 will take on the E-Class and 5 Series.
As you already know from our previous encounter with a prototype, the all-new A7 won't be a Sportback, which is Audi slang for liftback. Instead, the model is a real four-door sedan this time around, and it's a pity, as we love the current A7's five-door design (outside China). It has a large gap separating the rear windscreen from the trunk lid; this is the only proof we need to call it a sedan.
Since the 2026 Audi A7 is not exactly a coupe-like proposal anymore, the car manufacturer will be left without a rival to the likes of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. However, we saw it coming, as Mercedes-Benz already ditched the CLS, and BMW is expected to do the same with the 8er Gran Coupe after the current generation.
Audi's next-gen A7 is believed to utilize the PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) construction, which is shared with the new A5 and other upcoming models in the brand's lineup. The powertrain family should consist of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and a gasoline assortment with no electrification whatsoever. It remains to be seen whether one or more diesels will still be part of the offering, and from what we can tell, a full-blown RS model will be, thus joining the upcoming RS 7 Avant with a shorter roofline and less space in the cargo area.
We expect Audi to unveil the all-new A7 in a few months or early 2025, and it will still be offered in the United States, where it will succeed the current 2024 A6 lineup that comprises the A6 Sedan, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad Quattro, and RS 6 Avant.
Its overall design is evolutionary. It has a smaller grille that sits further down, new LED headlamps, a less pointy nose, a smaller hood, and new LED taillights at the rear that are partially visible in the latest scoops. It likely features a full-width light bar at the rear. Upper specs will get a sunroof, like the pictured prototype, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and many others, whereas base models will make do with cloth upholstery and probably a smaller infotainment screen.
