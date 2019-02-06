autoevolution

Audi Unleashes New TT RS Facelift with the Same 400 Horsepower on Tap

6 Feb 2019
The Volkswagen group is having a field day on Wednesday, with the launch of two new models on the market from two different brands: the facelift for the Audi TT RS and the Volkswagen Passat for the European market.
The new variant of the TT RS is two years in the making, and is arriving on the market as a well-deserved refresh for the model. Despite the visual enhancements, though, there are little improvements when it comes to performance.

The most extensive work has gone into making the 2019 TT RS recognizable and more aggressive-looking when compared to the 2016 variant. That means a completely redrawn front end, a mildly improved rear end and an overhaul of the interior.

The front of the car now shows a continuous front spoiler with enlarged lateral air inlets that extend all the way to the front wheel wells, making for both an aggressive and very wide look.

Behind the reshaped RS honeycomb grill in gloss black sit additional radiators, and to either side of it LED headlights.

The rear presents two large oval exhaust tailpipes and OLED reversing lights, but most of all a newly designed fixed rear wing with side winglets.

At the interior, Audi has made the car even more driver-oriented, with the RS displays and 12.3-inch screen acting as the interface between man and machine.

Powering the new TT RS is the same 2.5-liter TFSI engine running on five cylinders as in the previous variant. Audi made no tweaks to it, offering it with the same 400 horsepower and 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is kept in check with a seven-speed S tronic transmission and the carmaker’s quattro all-wheel-drive.

Performance figures are a 3.7 seconds acceleration time for the coupe and a limited top speed of 250 kph (155.3 mph).

Audi dropped the news on the new TT RS one day before it starts accepting orders. The model will become available in showrooms this spring and will sell starting at 67,700 EUR for the coupe and 70,500 EUR for the Roadster.
