Audi to Have e-tron EV Versions of Nearly All Its Models

The roadmap for 2022 has Q5 e-tron and PB18 supercar written all over it. The following year, we'll see e a Q6 e-tron, Q7 e-tron, and Q9 e-tron, the latter being similar to the Q8 but more luxurious. Yes, even big sedans the size of the A8 are planned. And we're not talking about e-tron plug-in models like the old A3 e-tron , and Q7 e-tron. No, they changed their naming systems, so when you see an e-tron badge on a car, it runs only on electricity. On the other hand, the PHEVs will be named TFSIe, as revealed earlier this month at the Geneva Motor Show.According to a report from Automobile Magazine , the four-ring German brand will launch electric versions of virtually all its cars by around the middle of next decade. We'll remind you that Audi was among the worst performing German luxury automakers and brands within the VW Group last year, so maybe this is a secret way for them revitalize everything.The report goes on to tell us what we already know, that the next e-tron models will be the Sportback, which is already undergoing advanced testing and is only months away from being revealed, and the e-tron GT, a halo car of sorts, which is supposed to arrive next year.Beyond that, an official statement from the company's design boss puts an A4-sized EV in 2023, based on the same platform as the e-tron SUVs. But Automobile Magazine says there will also be A Q3 e-tron, based not around the MQB, but on the MEB architecture.Want yet more electric Audis? In 2021, an e-tron GT Shooting Brake is going to come, underpinned by the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Think of it as an RS6 that's alternatively powered. Later that year, we'll have the Q2 e-tron, presumably a European model, and the Q4 e-tron.The roadmap for 2022 has Q5 e-tron and PB18 supercar written all over it. The following year, we'll see e a Q6 e-tron, Q7 e-tron, and Q9 e-tron, the latter being similar to the Q8 but more luxurious. Yes, even big sedans the size of the A8 are planned.