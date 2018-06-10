Audi SQ5 vs. Q5 Comparison Includes Performance Test

Last year was the best for Audi in the USA, and the Q5 was its top performing car, accounting for about 10% of total demand. We're not surprised since luxury SUVs are booming right now.

9 photos



After all, why would you pay top dollar for a premium SUV if not to be a little faster than Mazdas and Hondas? We wouldn't learn anything from a drag race between the Q5 and SQ5. A V6 turbo would always win against a four-cylinder. So we're getting separate sprints measured with GPS data.



Their test track is located at "a mile above sea level," where the air is thinner, and cars are slower. The regular Q5 is timed at 7.7 seconds to 60mph, making it about a second slower than the SQ5 (6.69 seconds). Both have standard AWD and auto gearbox.



All Q5 models get the same 2-liter turbo engine with 252-hp and 274 lb-ft. It's rated at 22 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. Prices start at $41,500 for the Premium trim level. The most expensive trim level is Prestige at $50,800. Standard kit includes a 10-speaker sound system, 7-inch infotainment, and xenon headlights. There's plenty of options available, including a $3,000 digital dashboard, paint, wheels or $1,000 adaptive suspension.



The SQ5 is more expensive still, starting at $54,300. Its standard engine is a V6 turbo with 354 -hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Both models are AWD, but the S model swaps the 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox for an 8-speed auto.



LED headlights and sports seats are standard. Even though this is the high-end model, it doesn't come with everything. For example, you'll have to pay extra for navigation, adaptive steering, red brakes and a sports differential. Why do you do that to us, Audi?



