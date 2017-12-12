Audi Sport Electric Vehicle Coming In 2020

More on this:

1 2018 Audi RS3 Meets RS4 B5 Avant: 5-Cylinder vs. The BiTurbo V6

2 Spyshots: 2019 Audi A6 Shows Up for Winter Testing Before for Its Imminent Debut

3 Sonoma Green 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Looks as Good as the RS5

4 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Is Predictably Fast

5 Audi SQ2 Is the Little quattro That Could in Latest Spy Photos