Audi Shows Artificial Intelligence Car with Eye-Controlled Display in Shanghai

Full details on the Audi AI:ME can be found in the document attached below. At the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, the Germans presented the Aicon , a Level 5 autonomous car meant to impress; the Ai:ME currently on display in China is supposedly a continuation of that concept.As is the case with most other self-driving concepts, what matters most is not what the car can do, but what it can offer its passengers. Hence saying the AI:ME has a 170 hp electric powertrain is enough in terms of technical specs.The AI:ME is officially a 2 plus-x-seater with the front seats “inspired by the classic lounge chair” and the rear bench configurable in a variety of ways. Access into the car is done doors opening as usual at the front, but suicide-style at the rear.Having been created as a Level 4 car – meaning it still needs driver input in certain areas - the AI:ME still has steering wheel, instruments, and pedals, but most of the time they will hide themselves “with an elegant and sophisticated choreography” in a “fully concealed stowage compartment.”The artificial system of the car is self-learning and “thinking, while also being proactive and personal” as it displays on the 3D OLED screen elements solicited by the driver using only his eyes. As a bonus, the infotainment system can be enjoyed in a virtual reality environment thanks to the included VR goggles.On the outside, a wide range of LED lights positioned all over the body of the car ensure the vehicle’s actions and intentions are known in advance, as the LEDs use identifiable symbols to signal to pedestrians.Because it is a very exotic concept, the AI:ME does not preview a future production Audi. Given the race to make cars smarter, it’s likely however some of the tech used will see daylight in the years ahead.Full details on the Audi AI:ME can be found in the document attached below.

