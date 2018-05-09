Audi Sets EV Sales Target for... 2025

Automakers have made a habit of setting electric vehicle sales targets for the coming years gradually, planning to deliver this many cars by this or that year. None of them, except Audi, has ventured so far as to set a specific goal for a specific year.

14 photos



The carmaker has already stated plans of having an electrified variant in each model series in the coming years. This plan has been conceived, it was revealed on Wednesday, to allow Audi to sell 800,000 electrified cars precisely in the year 2025.



The year has not been chosen randomly. By 2025 the carmaker plans to end its electrified model's range roll-out. There are 20 models to be produced for the task, in rapid succession, the first being the



2020 will bring to the market the Audi e-tron GT, as well as an electric model in the premium compact segment.



Audi will be working with another brand of the Volkswagen Group for the task,



To support the massive roll-out of products, Audi also announced it is working on charging infrastructure, but stopped short of providing additional details.



“Our goal is to revolutionize mobility,” said Rupert Stadler, the brand’s chairman.



“Also in electric mobility, we want to become the Number 1 among the premium manufacturers – with full suitability for everyday use, no compromises, top quality and driving pleasure for the customer.”



Until the time electric Audis will be roaming the streets by the millions, the carmaker has to navigate some treacherous waters.



On Tuesday it was revealed that someone, somehow, has been During Audi’s Annual General Meeting, the board of management was presented with the Audi.Vorsprung.2025 strategy, a document in which a very peculiar provision was included.The carmaker has already stated plans of having an electrified variant in each model series in the coming years. This plan has been conceived, it was revealed on Wednesday, to allow Audi to sell 800,000 electrified cars precisely in the year 2025.The year has not been chosen randomly. By 2025 the carmaker plans to end its electrified model's range roll-out. There are 20 models to be produced for the task, in rapid succession, the first being the e-tron SUV prototype, expected later this year, and the second the e-tron Sportback.2020 will bring to the market the Audi e-tron GT, as well as an electric model in the premium compact segment.Audi will be working with another brand of the Volkswagen Group for the task, Porsche . Together, the two will collaborate to implement the architecture electrification for mid-range, full-size and luxury-class electric cars.To support the massive roll-out of products, Audi also announced it is working on charging infrastructure, but stopped short of providing additional details.“Our goal is to revolutionize mobility,” said Rupert Stadler, the brand’s chairman.“Also in electric mobility, we want to become the Number 1 among the premium manufacturers – with full suitability for everyday use, no compromises, top quality and driving pleasure for the customer.”Until the time electric Audis will be roaming the streets by the millions, the carmaker has to navigate some treacherous waters.On Tuesday it was revealed that someone, somehow, has been playing with engine management software and further increased the already high public pressure oozing from the Dieselgate scandal.