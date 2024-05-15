Audi's A3 Lineup Gains Base 30 TFSI Model, Care To Guess How Powerful It Is?

After introducing the updated A3 a couple of months ago, Audi has further revised the lineup by introducing a new entry-level version. The model is on sale in the United Kingdom in both Sedan and Sportback (hatchback) body styles.
The new 2024 Audi A3 30 TFSI sits at the bottom of the lineup. Its 1.0-liter engine produces a mere 114 hp (116 ps/85 kW) and 162 pound-foot (220 Nm) of torque. It's offered with a standard six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed S tronic as an option. With the former, the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 9.7 seconds, and with the latter, it is two-tenths slower. The top speed is rated at 127 and 130 mph (204-209 kph) in the Sportback and Sedan, respectively.
On-the-road pricing starts at £28,920 ($36,342) in the UK for the Sportback and £29,485 ($37,051) for the Sedan in the Sport trim level, with the S line grade bumping the price to £31,250 ($39,269) and £31,765 ($39,917), respectively. Ordering the premium subcompact entry-level model with the auto 'box means spending at least £30,470 ($38,289) for the Sportback and £31,035 ($38,999) for the Sedan in the Sport configuration, and £32,750 ($41,154) for the Sportback S line and £33,315 ($41,864) for the Sedan S line.
These are all standard on the Sport version of the latest iteration Audi A3 in the United Kingdom, with the S line adding 18-inch wheels, different trim, multi-color ambient lighting, a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather, rear privacy windows, black cloth headlining, special entry sills, LED lights at both ends, Sport suspension, etc. Customers can also order the Black Edition, which adds 19-inch wheels, an exterior black styling pack, Audi beam, and black decorative fabric inlays.
Besides the new 30 TFSI powertrain, Audi's 2024 A3 is also available with the 35 TFSI and the 35 TDI (diesel) units, making 148 hp (150 ps/110 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque and 148 hp (150 ps/110 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm), respectively. The S3 quattro Black Edition and the S3 quattro Vorsprung join the offering, and they're priced from £46,925 ($58,967) and £52,400 ($65,847) for the Sportback and £47,490 ($59,677) and £52,965 ($66,557) for the Sedan. The sporty models enjoy 328 hp (333 ps/245 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, taking 4.7s to 62 mph.
The equipment list is extensive and comprises 17-inch alloys, LED headlightss, front and rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable side mirrors with heating and folding, new cloth upholstery, heated front sports seats, three-zone climate control, Audi's Virtual Cockpit Plus, 10.1-inch infotainment system, two USB-C sockets, revised sound system and smartphone interface, voice control, and several safety gizmos, including the pre-sense front, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance assist.
