Audi RS7 Gets Subjected to ABT’s Surgical Procedures

With over half a century’s experience in the aftermarket realm, Hans-Jürgen Abt’s crew over at ABT Sportsline are no rookies when it comes to developing performance enhancement modules that’ll have your ride behave like an absolute wonder. In fact, the Wuppertal-based tuner doesn’t exactly need any sort of introduction whatsoever.
As time went by, ABT’s gifted surgeons never failed to impress the automotive industry with their remarkable feats. Not only do they pride themselves with countless tuning kits for the likes of Seat, Volkswagen and Audi, they are also a force to be reckoned with in the world of motorsports. All things considered, these fellows mean business, alright?
To this day, we featured an array of spectacular undertakings brewed under this firm’s roof, including their magnificent special-edition RS4-S and a vicious Audi A6 Allroad that keeps it classy. For a clear demonstration of ABT’s outstanding abilities, we’ll be taking a minute to examine their accomplishments on the 2020 variant in Audi’s mighty RS7 family. Let me tell you, this bad boy is no toy!
The engine’s ungodly power is fed to Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system by means of an eight-speed automatic transmission. This whole shebang leads to a praise-worthy 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.6 seconds, while top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph).
At the front, the entire structure is supported by a multi-link suspension module, along with an identical setup on the opposite end. Each and every one of RS7’s 21-inch aluminum wheels comes equipped with disc brakes that’ll handle stopping power without breaking a sweat. Lastly, Audi’s sedan weighs as much as 4,938 lbs (2,240 kg) dry.
Right, that might sound all fine and dandy, but ABT’s leviathan is a different animal. To be fair, this super-sedan is a stunning display of German auto craftmanship at its finest, and some tuners could even learn a thing or two about subtlety from this venture.
However, the engine bay is where the real magic happens. ABT Sportsline’s gurus went about fiddling with RS7’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 colossus to extract a considerable amount of additional oomph from its mechanical veins. As such, the beast will now be good for up to 690 fearsome ponies and a relentless torque output of 649 pound-feet (880 Nm) at optimal rpm, which is simply mind-boggling.
At the end of the day, this is exactly what we’ve come to expect from these folks. It’s quite safe to say that ABT’s specialists are your go-to guys when seeking to spice things up under your Audi’s hood, period.
