Audi RS6 Races Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO to 124 MPH for Worldwide Wagon Pride

A lot has been said about the Audi RS6 and its logic-defying levels of performance; in fact, we could go as far as to talk about “its logic-defying existence.” 6 photos



Because let's face it, there's no way you can justify a station wagon that can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds with help from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine developing a conservative 600 hp—at least not with the help of ration. Sure, it's fun as hell to show up in something that looks like a family car (and it can genuinely be used as one), and give serious headaches to the most hardcore sports cars in a quarter-mile drag race. However, people don't tend to spend well over $100,000 just to have a laugh at the expense of those around them.Well, as it turns out, bewildered onlookers aside, the RS6 is actually a very capable performance car in its own right, so some people might even consider it for that reason alone. Plus, this new generation (introduced in 2019 when the world still made some sense) also looks pretty damn wicked with that massive hexagonal grille and slanted headlights.Impressive as it may be, even if you ignore its body style, the Audi RS6 has its work cut out for it in this race. That's because it's going up against a race-bred Mercedes-AMG GT T PRO , a carbon fiber-clad version of Affalterbach's roadster you wouldn't be wrong to describe as a "track car for the road." And, to make matters worse for the Audi, it's not a quarter-mile race where the quattro all-wheel-drive system would give the RS6 an advantage, but a race against the clock to see which of the two reaches 124 mph (200 km/h) the quickest.With both cars sporting the same 0-62 mph acceleration time of 3.6 seconds and producing roughly the same power (592 hp for the Audi and 577 hp for theGT PRO), we feel this has the makings of a close-enough race for us not to reveal the result. Besides, it's a two-and-a-half-minute-long video, so what have you got to lose? You know, besides two and a half minutes, but we promise you won't regret it.