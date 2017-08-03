Audi RS5 vs. Lexus RC F Comparison Reveals Flaws in Both

More on this:

1 J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Initial Quality Study: Kia For The Win

2 2019 Cadillac XT4 Plug-in Hybrid Spied During Hot Weather Testing

3 Lexus IS Commercial Sells the Car's Driving Attributes the Wrong Way

4 Lexus USA Discontinues CT 200h in 2017, Likely Coincides With End of Production

5 2019 Volvo XC40 Spied Testing, Reveals Its Interior