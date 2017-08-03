Audi RS5 vs. Lexus RC F Comparison Reveals Flaws in Both

Convention dictates that the Mercedes-AMG C63
and M4 are the top sports coupes in this segment. But if somebody pointed a gun to your head and told you to pick between the Audi RS5 and Lexus GS F, what would you do?
This is an unlikely comparison, as the Audi RS5 and Lexus RC F have very little in common. The German car uses a brand new platform, but one originally designed for a front-drive executive sedan, the A4. It's also got a brand new and very advanced engine, the 2.9-liter V6 that they developed with Porsche.
The Lexus RC F
, meanwhile, is not something you'd expect to see in a British review. It's made using underpinnings from a bunch of other Lexus models and is powered by an old-fashioned 5-liter V8 with a bit more power but less torque.
In a nutshell, both cars are described as being flawed in some way. The Audi has a very nice interior, but one that isn't that far off from a regular A5. Which is not to say that it's not a nice place to sit in; just that the C63 and M4 are more exotic. It's also got a variety of drive modes that fair to make a significant difference in the way it drives.
The Lexus isn't that engaging either, with a steering system that's described as precise but dead in the hands. Despite the claimed power, it doesn't feel rapid, partly because it weighs the best part of 1.8 tons.
Clearly, the RS5 makes a bigger statement. It looks like a brand new car should, launches almost like a supercar and makes you look like you've spent £100,000... because you probably have. But if all you're after is a fast Audi that covers ground well, you might as well go for the S5 and save a lot of cash.
We know a lot of people who like the interior of a Lexus, which looks like a futuristic tape player from the 90's. Likewise, we are aware a lot of folks who everything about the design, and from an engineering standpoint, the GS F is a better car. So reluctantly, we have to declare the RS5 to be the winner here.