Audi RS Q8 Loses Sync With Pretty Looks, You Can Thank Mansory for That

If we were ten-year-olds, then we would've probably seen this Audi RS Q8 as the bomb. But there's nothing appealing about it for the middle-aged crowd, unless they're going through a crisis, other than perhaps the power boost, because it also has one of those.
To put the hypothetical spotlight on it, Mansory took to social media recently, releasing a few images of the build. And it is as controversial from a design perspective as most of the projects that bear their signature, isn't it?
Rhetorical questions aside, this Audi RS Q8 mixes a nice shade of green with a few carbon fiber add-ons and yellow trim. The lively hue can be seen going from bumper to bumper and decorating the wheels and brake calipers, among others. As far as the add-ons go, these comprise the aggressive hood, new grille surround, and a chin spoiler with side blades up front.
It has new trim where the front fenders meet the doors, different side mirror caps, fender flares, and side skirt extensions. Further back, Mansory gave it a new roof spoiler, a similar piece added to the tailgate between the taillights and rear windscreen, and a diffuser with exaggerated proportions. This part has a multi-fin styling and cutouts for the quad exhaust tips that have replaced the dual oval pipes equipping the stock super crossover. The new wheels that are not oversized round off the exterior looks.
In the cabin, the tuned RS Q8 has more carbon fiber visible on many components, from the dashboard and center console to the steering wheel and gearshift lever. Mansory's logo decorates the latter two and perhaps other bits of the interior. We can also see yellow double stitching and what appears to be a leather and suede mix.
Powering the four-ring brand's super crossover coupe is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. It normally develops 592 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. In this case, however, the engine has been boosted to 769 hp (780 ps/574 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). That's more than the Lamborghini Urus Performante, but despite the extra oomph, it is as quick as its Mediterranean cousin, Mansory says, by revealing the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time. It takes 3.3 seconds and will do 199 mph (320 kph) flat-out. By comparison, the standard RS Q8 is half a second slower and maxes out at 155 miles per hour or 250 kph.
Mansory hasn't said whether this build was commissioned by one of their wealthy clients or if it is for sale. They haven't disclosed how much the upgrades cost either. But we hope you are not fans of the new design. Otherwise, it would be best if you parted ways with your petrolhead license.
