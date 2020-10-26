Audi RS Q8 Gets Prescribed the Manhart Treatment, Hosts 887 HP

It goes without saying that Audi’s RS Q8 is a showstopper in every sense of the word. Besides packing some seriously ruthless power in its engine bay, this glorious piece of German machinery is also, quite simply, one hot four-wheeled behemoth. In fact, let’s take a second to remind ourselves about a few of its main specs and features.
The 2020 model in Audi’ beloved RS Q8 family is brought to life by a vicious mild hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 colossus that’ll happily deliver up to 600 hp between 6,000 and 6,250 rpm. On the other hand, a monstrous torque output of 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 2,050 revs.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with handing this feral force over to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to an impressive 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph).
Oh, and don’t even get me started on that state-of-the-art interior, okay? You will find an assortment of high-end characteristics, such as the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer’s MMI dual touchscreen pizzazz and black pearl Nappa leather covering the seats, to name a couple. Given its top-shelf components, it’s no wonder some of the world’s most revered tuners chose Audi’s mighty SUV as the base for their spectacular aftermarket ventures.
One such entity hails from Wuppertal, Germany. To be more specific, the authors of this majestic mechanical masterpiece are none other than Manhart’s talented auto surgeons. In the past, we'be examined an array of incredible exploits born under this firm’s roof, including a sinister Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic and a BMW M8 Competition with some serious muscle on tap.
While there’s no doubt that ABT Sportsline’s crew are the undisputed kings when it comes to tuning Audi’s beasts, Manhart’s undertaking is certainly no less remarkable. For starters, the package consists of several cosmetic tweaks that will have Ingolstadt’s crossover look the business. The very first thing you’ll notice is a beefy widebody kit, accompanied by a fresh carbon fiber hood with vertical air vents.
However, the engine bay is where the real party’s at. Manhart massaged the ferocious twin-turbo V8 leviathan to extract an astronomical amount of extra oomph. As such, RS Q8’s new power output figures are rated at no less than 887 fiendish ponies and an ungodly 797 pound-feet (1,080 Nm) of crushing twist, which is rather staggering, if you ask me.
Lastly, the aftermarket enterprise will develop just ten units of this luxury crossover on steroids, priced at €280,000 ($332,150 as per current exchange rates). The package was codenamed RQ 900.
This, ladies and gents, is what we’d call an ominous makeover!
