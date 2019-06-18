autoevolution
 

Audi RS Q3 Spied at the Nurburgring, Is the King of Crossovers

Despite coming from a good family, the Audi RS Q3 was never taken as seriously as its rival, the GLA 45 AMG. That's mainly due to a lack of power on the behalf of the quattro model, which started out with only 310 HP.
But everybody expects this new generation to be something special. It's one of Audi's last chances to do something special with the 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine before emissions regulations overwhelm it. Well, this and the next RS3, which rumors say will have 420 horsepower.

5-cylinder engines weren't all that rare. You could get one on the Touareg, a Volvo, and most German luxury sedans as well. But only Audi stuck with it due to its legendary performance status.

The only major downside of the new version, which has partial aluminum construction for lightness, and that's the uneven power curve, which could be fixed with one of the latest MHEV systems. There's already one on the Passat's 2.0 TDI, and another being lined up for the Golf 8, those being more closely related to the Q3 than other Audi models.

Beyond that, the Q3 II has gone down a treat. It looks way better than the previous versions, has cool features and even bold colors like blue and yellow. The RS treatment will include wider fenders, bigger air intakes, the double exhaust pipes and a few interior touches.

This RS Q3 will come with some serious kit, including an option for carbon ceramic brakes. As for the carbon of the fiber variety, that should be present too, in the form of trim.

The main rival for this bad boy will be whatever 45 AMG model Mercedes decides to sell in crossover form. However, since the RS Q3 will cost about €60,000 in base form, bigger performance cars like the X3 M40i will still be in your financial reach.

