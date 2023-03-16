Audi RS e-tron GT project_513/2 Is a Special $180k EV Dressed in Prototype Camo

Most automotive enthusiasts probably know very well the intermediate steps undertaken by carmakers ahead of revealing a refreshed or an all-new model. And chief among them are also the camouflaged prototype testing procedures.
The reason why automakers put camouflage attire on their vehicles is simple and quite easy to grasp – they are trying as hard as possible to protect the design of the model from the preying eye of onlookers. After all, on numerous occasions, the latter are not exactly innocent bystanders but rather professional spy photographers and videographers or ardent fans who would love to spill the beans ahead of the OEM time. And as much as we love a good leak regarding a popular model, one also must understand that sometimes these camouflaged prototypes are not even hiding the final styling of the model.
As such, automotive companies have fought hard to protect their assets with ever-fancier camouflage designs. As of late, interestingly, the latter have become a fashion statement of their own, as certain automakers start the teaser campaign for their new introduction right with the prototypes – and of course, they need to look as great as possible.
Interestingly, there is one company in particular that believes camouflaged prototypes could become the ultimate desire of certain intrepid collectors. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as Audi’s American division is trying to make everyone else around the world jealous of its first-ever, prototype-inspired, Audi RS e-tron GT special series dubbed ‘project_513/2.’
This is the Ingolstadt-based carmaker’s “first camouflage graphics–skinned vehicle from the factory” and it will come dressed in the original RS e-tron GT prototype’s styling, complete with bespoke exterior and interior e-tron camouflage design elements to complete the quirky package. If you want one, better hurry, though, as Audi of America announced there will only be 75 units of the limited edition, all reserved solely for U.S. customers.
Alas, if you want this interesting EV to be yours, better be prepared to make your financial manager start running amok crying his outrage at the thought of you shelling out no less than $179,900 (plus a $1,495 destination charge and a $595 charge for the metallic paint). Sales kick off this spring for this Audi of America and Audi exclusive collaboration, and project_513/2 comes with an extensive list of standard perks (that can easily be checked out in the press release attached below).
One thing is for sure, though. Owners will not run out of power – a combined 637 electric ponies make the RS e-tron GT Audi’s fastest sprinter to 60 mph (96 kph), with the mark surpassed in a little over three seconds. Plus, just to make sure it is not just an odd apparition but also a nimble one, the new limited edition also has standard rear-wheel steering.
