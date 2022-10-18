Audi RS 3 performance edition Hits 186 MPH, Churns Out 401 HP, Kicks off at €75k

Audi Sport just announced the new RS 3 performance edition as their sportiest compact, to date. There is just one (major) catch - it has (very) limited availability.
And a massive asking price – but that is something we are increasingly growing used to, unfortunately. So, here is the bad news about the 2023 Audi RS 3 performance edition. First, the special series is severely limited to merely 300 examples – and there’s even a collector’s “carbon decorative inlay on the passenger side” with the “1 of 300” inscription to prove that.
Secondly, while the RS 3 performance edition can be ordered in both Sportback (hatch) and Sedan form (deliveries start early in 2023), the asking quotations kick off at €75k and €77k, respectively. That would be almost $74k and $76k, at the current exchange rate. On the other hand, the rest of the specifications are cooler than the norm.
We start with the absolute best, as Audi claims their RS 3 performance edition was developed as “a true street artist for maximum performance.” So, the ubiquitous five-cylinder turbo engine now develops 401 hp on a higher rpm plateau “between 5,700 and 7,000 revolutions per minute,” while the “maximum torque of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft.) is now available 100 revolutions longer, between 2,250 and 5,700 rpm.”
All that tech talk translates into just one important thing, via the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. This will be “the first vehicle in its segment to achieve a top speed of 300 kph (over 186 mph).” Naturally, it will do so with the best parts available to date, including the RS torque splitter and ceramic brakes, as well as “RS bucket seats for optimized lateral support and a whole host of exclusive design elements.”
All in all, not a bad catch in the Hot Hatchback or feisty compact sports sedan segments from an automaker that has been a little missing in action while BMW and Mercedes-Benz fight for the luxury title. Hopefully, more of these interesting things will come, and soon!
Secondly, while the RS 3 performance edition can be ordered in both Sportback (hatch) and Sedan form (deliveries start early in 2023), the asking quotations kick off at €75k and €77k, respectively. That would be almost $74k and $76k, at the current exchange rate. On the other hand, the rest of the specifications are cooler than the norm.
We start with the absolute best, as Audi claims their RS 3 performance edition was developed as “a true street artist for maximum performance.” So, the ubiquitous five-cylinder turbo engine now develops 401 hp on a higher rpm plateau “between 5,700 and 7,000 revolutions per minute,” while the “maximum torque of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft.) is now available 100 revolutions longer, between 2,250 and 5,700 rpm.”
All that tech talk translates into just one important thing, via the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. This will be “the first vehicle in its segment to achieve a top speed of 300 kph (over 186 mph).” Naturally, it will do so with the best parts available to date, including the RS torque splitter and ceramic brakes, as well as “RS bucket seats for optimized lateral support and a whole host of exclusive design elements.”
All in all, not a bad catch in the Hot Hatchback or feisty compact sports sedan segments from an automaker that has been a little missing in action while BMW and Mercedes-Benz fight for the luxury title. Hopefully, more of these interesting things will come, and soon!