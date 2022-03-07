Audi Recalls RS 5 Over Incorrect Load Carrying Capacity Label

Back in November 2021, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt discovered an error within the tire and loading information label affixed to the B-pillar of the RS 5 for the U.S. market. The automaker then issued a stop-sale order for all vehicles still in the port and at the factory, vehicles that have received the corrected label. Be that as it may, a handful of delivered vehicles have to be called back to remedy this minor problem.
“When a customer relies on the incorrect value for the maximum combined weight of occupants and cargo on the B-pillar label, there is a risk of overloading the vehicle,” says Audi. Overloading a car, especially a sporty one like the RS 5, increases the risk of a crash. The company further states that curb weight had increased for the 2022 model year although the maximum combined weight of the occupants and cargo was not updated.
This error goes against the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 110 for tire and loading information. As such, no fewer than 49 vehicles will receive corrected labels. Both owners and dealerships will be notified of the recall on or before April 22nd as per the German company.
Slotted right above the five-cylinder RS 3 and TT RS, the six-pot RS 5 is available from $75,900 for the coupe and $76,200 for the Sportback five-door liftback. One trim level has to suffice, along with eight finishes for the exterior and the Audi exclusive special paint option that retails at $3,900.
The interior of the RS 5 can be configured in black with red or gray stitching. Alternately, customers can pick Lunar Silver with Rock Gray.
Even though it’s the sportiest grade of the A5 family, the RS 5 doesn’t come standard with all the performance-oriented bells and whistles you’d expect from a car offered at this price point. For instance, Audi charges $5,400 for the Dynamic plus package that raises the top speed to 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour). Other goodies included in this package come in the guise of a carbon-fiber engine cover and carbon-ceramic front brakes.
Shared with the RS 4 Avant, the 2.9-liter V6 of the RS 5 cranks out 444 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque. In ideal conditions, the twin-turbo mill shoots to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in just 3.7 seconds.
