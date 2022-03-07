Audi Recalls RS 5 Over Incorrect Load Carrying Capacity Label

Back in November 2021, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt discovered an error within the tire and loading information label affixed to the B-pillar of the RS 5 for the U.S. market. The automaker then issued a stop-sale order for all vehicles still in the port and at the factory, vehicles that have received the corrected label. Be that as it may, a handful of delivered vehicles have to be called back to remedy this minor problem.

