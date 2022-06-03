Audi Recalls Q5, A4, A6 Over Engine Control Unit Short Circuit

On February 24th, the peeps at Vitesco have informed Audi of semiconductors that were not built according to specifications. More specifically, the engine control unit’s semiconductors. One day later, the affected modules were blocked on the production line. The issue was reported to Audi’s engineers in March, who delved deeper into the issue.
They discovered a missing insulation layer, designed to prevent any short circuits that would kill off the powerplant without prior warning of the failure. In case of short circuit, a stalling condition would ensue, increasing the risk of a crash. Even in these circumstances, both steering and braking support would remain completely functional. The German automotive supplier claims the issue boils down to an insufficient screening process.
Listed in the attached report under part numbers 06L907425 E and 06N907425, the suspect modules will be replaced with new units that were built according to specifications. Audi is aware of a single warranty claim in the United States, in which the owner experienced a no-start condition.
Owners will be informed of the recall on June 22nd, the day Audi intends to notify its dealers. Affected nameplates include a single unit of the A4 Sedan, three units of the A6 Sedan, seven units of the Q5 Sportback, and 61 units of the Q5 for a grand total of 72 vehicles. These sedans and SUVs were manufactured for the 2022 model year from January to February 2022.
Not really a big seller in this part of the world, the A4 starts at $39,900 excluding destination charge for the 40 TFSI quattro S tronic. Higher up the spectrum, the A6 retails at $55,900 in 45 TFSI quattro S tronic flavor.
Priced a wee bit higher than the A4, the Q5 can be yours for $43,300 as long as you’re fine with the most basic of specifications. Priced $6,800 higher than its more practical sibling, the Sportback is called this way because it features a coupe-like sloping roofline out back. Also worthy of note, Sportback after A5 means five doors, as does when it’s used after A3.
