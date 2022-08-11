Audi Recalls One SQ5 Sportback Over Manufacturing Defect

Back in October 2021, a defect in the joining tool for the tailgate of the Q5 Sportback was discovered by Audi’s plant workers. Through November 2021, the Ingolstadt-based automaker verified the affected population period and the stock of suspect assemblies. The issue was reported to the Audi Product Safety Committee, and every part was blocked for rework.
From December 2021 through June 2022, tailgates produced in Mexico were sent to Ingolstadt for extensive testing. Both faulty and correct parts were subjected to various testing routines, verifying the impact on stiffness and rigidity. Then, engineers dismantled the tailgates.
The clinch connections were cut open as well to validate the impact on the connection between the metal sheets. Come July 27th, the Audi Product Safety Committee decided on a voluntary worldwide safety recall for an undisclosed number of cars that weren’t reworked while in production.
Over in the United States, the four-ringed automaker is aware of a single car with the aforementioned condition, a 2022 model year Audi SQ5 Sportback produced on October 19th last year. This vehicle’s identification number is WA124AFY0N2032713 as per the attached report. In the event of a collision, the tailgate lock may detach from the assembly or break.
Somewhat hard to explain, Audi will inform dealers and the owner of the SQ5 on September 30th. The remedy component has the same part number as the tailgate with the manufacturing defect, namely 80F827025. Audi further notes that vehicles manufactured after October 21st last year have been assembled with tailgates manufactured according to specifications.
Slotted at the very top of the Q5 Sportback range, the SQ5 presently retails from $59,200 excluding destination freight charge and optional extras. Under the hood, you’ll find a 2,995-cc engine of the twin-turbo V6 variety that puts out 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque.
The only transmission choice is an eight-speed Tiptronic, a.k.a. the ZF 8HP we all know and love. Rated at 155 mph (250 kph) with summer tires and 130 mph (209 kph) with all-seasons, the SQ5 is available in three grades: the $59,200 Premium, $62,900 Premium Plus, and $68,100 Prestige.
