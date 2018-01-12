Audi R8 V10 Plus Launches Nissan X-Trail into the Air in Violent British Crash

Designers who come up with modern supercars face all sorts of limitations, with most of these coming from aerodynamic and pedestrian safety reasons. However, go-fast machines will always be low, just like crossovers will always come with generous ground clearance. Alas, when the two meet by accident, chances are that the go-fast machines will slide under the SUVs.

6 photos



Facebook reports, which bring us the details of the crash, talk about the accident having taken place in either Bradford, West Yorkshire or London.



Regardless, we can see the 610 hp Audi rear-ending the



We expect the vertical movement to have dissipated a serious part of the impact's energy, which might just mean that this part of the adventure had chanced of softening the blow.



Once the Audi R8 hit the Nissan X-Trail, the supercar spun, hitting a piece of road furniture in the process.



The clip showing the accident is of mediocre quality since we seem to be dealing with a piece of footage that captures a screen showing a security camera-captured video.



We have to mention there are no reports of this crash having caused any injuries.



While such an impact could have the power to total a supercar, we can at least be glad about the fact that the mid-engined layout of the R8 means the V10 heart of the machine is okay.







The latest unfortunate happening of the kind recently took place in the UK. The crash involved an Audi R8 V10 Plus (we're talking about the current incarnation of the Ingolstadt supercar) and a Nissan X-Trail.Facebook reports, which bring us the details of the crash, talk about the accident having taken place in either Bradford, West Yorkshire or London.Regardless, we can see the 610 hp Audi rear-ending the X-Trail , which was sitting on the side of the road. The R8 hit the crossover at quite a speed, thus launching the Nissan into the air - if the driver of the Audi was on the brakes, which we assume to be true, this only caused the nose of the supercar to sit even lower, thus facilitating the jumping action.We expect the vertical movement to have dissipated a serious part of the impact's energy, which might just mean that this part of the adventure had chanced of softening the blow.Once the Audi R8 hit the Nissan X-Trail, the supercar spun, hitting a piece of road furniture in the process.The clip showing the accident is of mediocre quality since we seem to be dealing with a piece of footage that captures a screen showing a security camera-captured video.We have to mention there are no reports of this crash having caused any injuries.While such an impact could have the power to total a supercar, we can at least be glad about the fact that the mid-engined layout of the R8 means the V10 heart of the machine is okay.