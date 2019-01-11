Audi R8 Spyder Drag Races McLaren 570S, Brutal Humiliation Follows

autoevolution

Let's get one thing straight here: this Audi R8, the one in the video, is already old. But Top Gear gets together two 500+ horsepower convertible supercars, so we're not supposed to complain.
While they do hype up a race that looks to be close on paper, the Brits admit that the R8 Spyder doesn't stand a chance. Even though it's powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine and has AWD, the Audi can't hold a candle to the Mclaren.

Many people believe that McLaren must have a contract with the devil, that its cars are made with witchcraft. How else would you explain so much grip coming out of only the rear tires?

Well, everything starts with the chassis, a carbon fiber monocoque which is lighter yet stronger than the R8's aluminum body. Also, it needs less bracing when transitioning to the spider. The Audi ends up weighing about four passengers more, not that you could fit that many in there.

The power isn't too bad either. Turbo engines are better for drag racing, but there's also a gap here: 30 horsepower in favor of the 570S. We also think that it's reaching its pulling band much faster, leaving the Audi in its dust.

What's strange is that even though the 570S is supposed to be an entry-level model, it's still about 20% more expensive than the Audi. Of course, everybody is talking about McLaren, so if you want the car makes you look cool, that's the one to get. On top of that, the handling package is better configured, including for track use. I mean, a 1.7-ton R8 probably wouldn't be your first choice anyway.

Like we said at the beginning of the story, there's a new R8 out, and that tops out with a nice 620 HP performance model, covered in carbon fiber.

