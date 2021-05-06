5 Never Count a Race Over, Probably Said 9s Mustang to Old-School Chevy Chevelle

3 Snowmobile vs Suzuki Hayabusa Is the Weirdest Drag Race You'll See Today

More on this:

Audi R8 Runs 8.6-Second Quarter-Mile on Stock Wheels

If you've been following us, you probably already know that Titan Motorsports built a wickedly fast fourth-gen Toyota Supra . The 2JZ-powered coupe runs six-second quarter-mile sprints regularly and recently won the X275 category at Georgia's Sweet 16 4.0. Well, Titan Motorsports is also working on an Audi R8 project. It's not as extreme as the Supra, but it can run impressively quick on stock wheels. 1 photo



To put these numbers into perspective, the range-topping



Sadly, the team didn't elaborate too much on the upgrades. The footage reveals that Titan took most of the engine out to upgrade it with higher performance parts, but there's no word on output. But given how fast it runs, were definitely looking at a V10 that trumps the already powerful mill in the regular R8 Performance.



The latter cranks out 612 horsepower and we should be looking at a beefed-up V10 that generates in excess of 1,000 horses. Titan Motorsport probably isn't done with this car. Knowing they're racing a Supra with around



Needless to say, an even more powerful engine and a proper set of drag wheels would enable this R8 to do the quarter-mile in less than seven seconds, making it one of the quickest Audis out there. In the meantime, watch it run eight-second sprints effortlessly.



The outfit has been working on this R8 build for quite some time now and recently took to the drag strip for some proper testing. The crew slowly progressed from running 9s to 8s and eventually managed to hit a hot 8.62-second pass right before the track was being shut down for the night. To go with an trap speed of 170.19 mph (273.89 kph). Amazingly enough, they ran the R8 on stock rims and tires.To put these numbers into perspective, the range-topping R8 Performance can run the quarter-mile in as quick as 10.7 seconds, while the regular R8 V10 will do it 11.5 clicks. Titan's build is basically a full two seconds quicker than the stock R8 Performance and almost three clicks faster than the standard R8. Impressive!Sadly, the team didn't elaborate too much on the upgrades. The footage reveals that Titan took most of the engine out to upgrade it with higher performance parts, but there's no word on output. But given how fast it runs, were definitely looking at a V10 that trumps the already powerful mill in the regular R8 Performance.The latter cranks out 612 horsepower and we should be looking at a beefed-up V10 that generates in excess of 1,000 horses. Titan Motorsport probably isn't done with this car. Knowing they're racing a Supra with around 2,000 horsepower makes me wonder if they're not actually planning to do something similar with this R8.Needless to say, an even more powerful engine and a proper set of drag wheels would enable this R8 to do the quarter-mile in less than seven seconds, making it one of the quickest Audis out there. In the meantime, watch it run eight-second sprints effortlessly.