Audi R8 Rendered With a Skoda Octavia Front End Looks Confusing

Instagram artist Andras Veres has created a rendering of an unexpected mix between the R8 and the Octavia, with the result being a weird car that looks rather confusing.While we won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see, a Skoda Octavia front end on the R8 seems to be a combination that just can’t work, though, on the other hand, it could all be a result of everybody loving the Audi just the way it is.For what it’s worth, Skoda, too, has focused a little bit more on the performance side of the Octavia, and the latest RS is the first to come with a choice of no fewer than three powertrains.In other words, customers can order the 2020 Octavia RS with a 2.0engine developing 200 PS (197 hp) and available with either front- or all-wheel drive, while the 2.0 TSI engine develops 245 PS (242 hp) in an exclusive front-wheel-drive configuration.Of course, all these figures mean nothing when taking a quick look at the spec sheet of the 2020 Audi R8 V10 RWD Spyder. Equipped with a V10 engine, the new R8 benefits from no less than 540 PS (532 hp), which means the 5.2-liter FSI engine is enough to push the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in no less than 3.7 seconds. The maximum speed of the Coupe version is 320 km/h (199 mph).And obviously, the R8 itself is also a lot more expensive than the top Octavia RS. In Europe, the base price for the new Coupe is €144,000, while the Spyder version can be yours from no less than €157,000. Obviously, the price to go higher as you add more options.