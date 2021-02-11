Audi R8 Rendered With a Skoda Octavia Front End Looks Confusing

What do the Audi R8 and the Skoda Octavia have in common? Aside from the same owner, they are supposed to be completely different beasts, yet combining the two somehow makes sense for some.
Instagram artist Andras Veres has created a rendering of an unexpected mix between the R8 and the Octavia, with the result being a weird car that looks rather confusing.
While we won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see, a Skoda Octavia front end on the R8 seems to be a combination that just can’t work, though, on the other hand, it could all be a result of everybody loving the Audi just the way it is.
For what it’s worth, Skoda, too, has focused a little bit more on the performance side of the Octavia, and the latest RS is the first to come with a choice of no fewer than three powertrains.
In other words, customers can order the 2020 Octavia RS with a 2.0 TDI engine developing 200 PS (197 hp) and available with either front- or all-wheel drive, while the 2.0 TSI engine develops 245 PS (242 hp) in an exclusive front-wheel-drive configuration.
Of course, all these figures mean nothing when taking a quick look at the spec sheet of the 2020 Audi R8 V10 RWD Spyder. Equipped with a V10 engine, the new R8 benefits from no less than 540 PS (532 hp), which means the 5.2-liter FSI engine is enough to push the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in no less than 3.7 seconds. The maximum speed of the Coupe version is 320 km/h (199 mph).
And obviously, the R8 itself is also a lot more expensive than the top Octavia RS. In Europe, the base price for the new Coupe is €144,000, while the Spyder version can be yours from no less than €157,000. Obviously, the price to go higher as you add more options.
