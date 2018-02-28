Audi R8 Limited Rear Wheel Series Released in UK

The limited edition is called the R8 Rear Wheel Serie
s and, as its name says, will see the R8 turned into a rear-driven car, a first for any production Audi model. The R8 RWS has been available for order since September in the UK, in both Coupe and Spyder bodies, as a tribute to the R8 LMS GT3 racing car.
Audi says it will only build 999 RWD R8s worldwide, without specifying how many of them will be right-hand driven.
Aside for being fitted with a rear-wheel-drive system, the R8 has also lost some weight, being, for the coupe version, 50 kilograms lighter than the regular R8 (110.2 lb), and 40 kilograms lighter for the Spyder.
The R8 features Audi’s mid-mounted V10 engine, producing 540 horsepower and a peak torque of 540 Nm (398.3 lb-ft) at 6,500 rpm. The R8 can accelerate from naught to sixty in 3.7 seconds and tops at 198 mph (319 km/h).
For the limited edition, the Britain-bound R8 will feature several exterior upgrades, with the matte black grille and air apertures at the top of the list. At the interior, heated sports seats covered in leather and Alcantara are featured, but the difference between this and your regular R8 will be made by the ‘1 of 999’ emblem featured on the dashboard.
The R8 Rear Wheel Series will ride on black-finished, 19-inch, cast aluminum wheels, with an optional 20-inch forged aluminum alloy, also being offered. It all, the special edition R8 will come in one of seven paint finishes.
