Audi Quattro Floating Above the Rocks Is Airlifted in Sublime Rendering

Zero-Wheel-Drive - this is what the pixel painting that now hangs on our screens proposes for the Audi Quattro that revolutionized the rallying world by betting on the AWD card back in 1980, proving that the all-paw technology could be put to brilliant use outside the utility segments.
Sure, one could write a (fresh) book on how the four-ringed carmaker built an automotive empire around those four driven wheels, one that's currently heading into an electrified future where this sort of technology is often considered mandatory. But wouldn't you rather have a quick chat about this stunning piece of digital art?
Those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicated tag below) might be experiencing a bit of déjà vu, since this German rally monster isn't the first automotive icon portrayed in stasis - digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, the mind behind the pixels, has previously imagined a Lamborghini and a BMW (not quite your random examples) in somewhat similar fashion.
Of course, the question we're all struggling to answer revolves around the part of the cable we can't see - what's it attached to? Our brains might just feel that gap with the familiar, namely a helicopter. Come to think of it, in today's PR world, where the stakes have long left the stratosphere in their journey to the [insert favorite space reference here], airlifting a car in this fashion might just appear normal.
At least to these eyes, there's something British about the landscape surrounding the car, which might just make sense, considering that the artist's computer sips its electron juice from a socket over in London.
Besides, traction (or rather lack thereof) is not the only aspect that has been repurposed for our viewing pleasure in this rendering. And if you're seeking another example, look no further than those bright lights adorning the nose of the go-fast machine, whose reflections add just enough drama to make a difference.
