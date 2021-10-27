Audi Q9 Spied Testing on the Nurburgring, Is It the Ring to Rule Them All?

Audi is preparing an even larger SUV in its range, and the model is reportedly called Q9. Rumors say that it might be called the Q7 L or Q8 L, but both variants seem less likely.
The Audi Q9 was first mentioned in April 2014, therefore we tend to think of this name instead of the Q7 L or the Q8 L for Audi's biggest SUV. This full-size model is even larger than the Q7 and it is meant to face the X7 and the GLS.
The prototype comes with thick camouflage and its pattern is different from the one we have seen on other Audi prototypes in Europe. As our spy photographers have noted, the pattern does resemble the one used by Audi prototypes that are tested in China, which means that there is a chance that this model might be a China-only affair.
Several reports contradict the fact that the Q9 is just for the Chinese market, so let us refrain from betting on that aspect just yet. The rumored Q9 would become the company's range-topping SUV. Its existence does make sense, especially since BMW and Mercedes-Benz already have comparable models in their ranges.
The upcoming SUV in the Audi range is expected to come with twin-turbo V6 engines, and a plug-in hybrid model is also in the works. The latter is set to get a range of over 31 miles (ca. 50 km) in its electric mode.
When the platform is concerned, one would expect the Q9 to be built on the MLB platform, just like the Audi Q7. However, the prototype features an Audi-style face grafted onto the body of a Volkswagen Atlas.
Since China does have significant excise taxes for vehicles with engines that have displacements of over 3.0 liters, it would make sense for Audi to employ the Atlas's platform for this model. Even though some rumors announce V8 engines for the Q9, those would not suit the platform of the VW Atlas, as it would involve transversely mounted engines.
