Audi Q6 Is the Volkswagen Atlas' More Premium Sibling for China

Audi has further expanded its high-riding vehicle portfolio with the first-ever Q6. Despite the name, it doesn’t sit under the Q7 in terms of size, as it is actually a bit bigger than it and sports a wheelbase length identical to that of the Volkswagen Atlas/Teramont.
Offered exclusively in China, the Audi Q6 is built on the VW Group’s versatile MQB platform, shared with a whole bunch of vehicles, from the Audi Q2 and Skoda Superb to the Volkswagen Arteon and Passat sold in the People’s Republic.
It measures 5,099 mm (200.1 in) from bumper to bumper, is 2,014 mm (79.3 in) wide, and 1,784 mm (70.2 in) tall. This makes it 47 mm (1.85 in) longer, 46 mm (1.81 in) wider and 43 mm (1.69 in) taller than the second generation Audi Q7. The 2,980 mm (117.3 in) wheelbase is 14 mm (0.55 in) shorter, and identical to that of the Atlas/Teramont as we mentioned in the intro.
Visually, the Q6 looks like the typical Audi, with familiar styling cues, large grille up front flanked by big side trim, slim headlights, muscular fenders, LED taillights, and long rear overhang. The pictured copy sports a two-tone paint finish and rides on black wheels.
Inside, it is bathed in leather, even in the base configuration. Customers can get it with three rows of seats, as a six- or seven-seater, and it features heating, ventilating, and massaging functions, infotainment system, digital dials, extra screen for the HVAC, and head-up display. A premium audio is on deck too, and drivers are assisted on the go by a whole bunch of safety gear.
Power is supplied by two gasoline engines, Car&Driver reports, a 2.0-liter four-pot rated at 228 hp in the ‘40’ version and 262 hp in the '45', and a 2.5-liter unit with 295 hp in the '50' model that could be the VR6 offered in the local Teramont. The company is already accepting orders for it, with pricing kicking off at 500,000 yuan (equal to $74,035), and going up to at least 650,000 yuan ($96,245).
