Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Concept Ready for July 7th Online Premiere

Last year during the not-yet-endangered Geneva Motor Show the four-ringed brand previewed for the world to see the Audi Q4 e-tron concept. Now it is almost time to meet the second member of the family – Audi's Q4 Sportback e-tron concept. Notice the resemblance, right? It will become official on July 7th, at 19:15 CEST.

37 photos