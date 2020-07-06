Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Concept Ready for July 7th Online Premiere

Last year during the not-yet-endangered Geneva Motor Show the four-ringed brand previewed for the world to see the Audi Q4 e-tron concept. Now it is almost time to meet the second member of the family – Audi's Q4 Sportback e-tron concept. Notice the resemblance, right? It will become official on July 7th, at 19:15 CEST.
Audi has decided this time around its official teasing campaign should be short and sweet – we are happy to see more and more automakers giving up on the exhausting tie-in marketing campaign that sometimes begins even before the actual model exists (and yes, we are looking at you, Ford Bronco!).
Short and sweet, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker is expecting us to catch the live online reveal of the next iteration of its upcoming Q4 series – the sleeker and less practical Q4 Sportback e-tron. First off, just like the Q4 e-tron, we are dealing with a concept here.
So, to be honest, Audi is resorting to a lengthy teasing game – though this one is way more bearable since we do get to see an actual vehicle. Even if it is just a prototype subject to changes for the production series.
Back when it was first revealed, the regular Q4 e-tron was powered by a couple of electric motors capable of delivering a maximum joint output of 225 kW, both linked to a battery set good for 82 kilowatt hours.
That combination allowed for a quality range of 450 km (280 miles) on the WLTP cycle. The latter is slightly more optimistic than the EPA equivalent, but you could envision a range of around 250 miles for the U.S.-spec production version.
Those production versions – both for the standard Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron – are still nowhere in sight. That might be subject to change because media speculation accounts for a possible late-year introduction – at least for the European derivative.
Note: The gallery featured above depicts the standard Audi Q4 e-tron concept.
