Audi Q4 Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Q3 Sportback

More on this:

1 Mercedes EQ C Sheds Camo, Reveals Interior

2 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS Spied Testing Together in Europe

3 2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Winking at Us With Production Headlights

4 2016 Mercedes-Benz SL Facelift Spied in the US, Semi-Reveals Front End

5 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Prototype First Spy Photos: Will Take 4.0 V8 Past 550 HP