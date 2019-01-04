autoevolution

Audi Q4 Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Q3 Sportback

4 Jan 2019, 15:46 UTC ·
It seems that the smaller a crossover gets, the more inclined car designers are to make bold statements. Here are the latest spyshots of the Audi Q4, spied undergoing winter testing, and just like the BMW X2, it goes big in the design department.
Our photographers called this a Q3 Sportback, and that's precisely what it is. However, Audi has semi-officially mentioned the Q4 name about a month ago, saying that it's more than a Q3 with a slanted roof.

That's a bit like Audi saying the A3 is not a Golf with a different shell - it's true, but you still don't want to believe it. How the Q4 might differ from the Q3 could include more aluminum panels or a sportier suspension setup, basically like getting S line as standard.

Some revisions have been made in the styling department, but it's nothing major. For example, the lower part of both bumpers have been revised a little, and the main grille has a honeycomb effect. The rear of the car is new, designed with Urus-like shared shoulder lines and a raked roof. It's not precisely groundbreaking, but the case for why this is better than an X2 or a GLA can be made.

In the powertrain department, nearly everything should be carried over from the regular Q3, so you might go as low as a 3-cylinder. An RS version of the Q4 is pretty much guaranteed.

Since the American 2019 Q3 hasn't yet been shown, we can only speculate about its engines. But the base unit should have the same 2.0 turbo making 184 hp as the Tiguan while a higher-output model will be the perfect match for BMW with 228 hp. We wouldn't be surprised if the cause of this delay turns out to be an 8-speed automatic gearbox instead of all the twin-clutch units they have in Europe.
