Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback "Coupe" Makes Production Spyshots Debut

Audi has over 20 new EVs on the way by 2025. So far, they've failed to impress with the initial e-tron crossover, but the Q4 e-tron could be the ticket to competing against Tesla, at least in Europe.
Elon seems unimpressed with the Volkswagen ID models, which are the Q4's sister cars. However, Audi has a firm grip on what the average luxury car buyer wants, and this includes variety. Unlike the Model 3 or Y, you'll be able to buy this vehicle with a variety of styles, engines or packages.
The Q4 name was originally supposed to belong to the coupe version of the Q3, which is called the Q3 Sportback. Instead, Audi bosses decided to keep it for their first bespoke EV based on the MEB platform. But today, we have the first spyshots of the Q4 e-tron Sportback, which is a new "coupe" variant.
It's still a 4-door crossover. But the Sportback has a slightly lower roof that curves towards the taillights. Skoda recently began testing a very similar-looking Enyaq GT, and we believe both Volkswagen and SEAT will offer this style.
The platform is capable of many different configurations. At launch, the best Q4 e-tron Sportback will have a 302 horsepower dual-motor setup capable of reaching 62 mph (100 km/h) in about 6.5 seconds. Its 82 kWh battery pack will offer a driving range of up to 280 miles (450 kilometers) per WLTP.
However, there should also be lesser models. As an example, we'll mention that the cheapest Skoda Enyaq is launching with a 55 kWh battery and a single rear-mounted engine delivering 146 horsepower. It also has 177, 201, and 261 horsepower motors.
The interior has already been previewed by the Q4 Sportback concept. It's got elements from both the ID.3 family and the latest A3 compact. "Minimalist" is an accurate way to describe its dashboard, which focuses on the 12.3-inch main screen.
The Q4 name was originally supposed to belong to the coupe version of the Q3, which is called the Q3 Sportback. Instead, Audi bosses decided to keep it for their first bespoke EV based on the MEB platform. But today, we have the first spyshots of the Q4 e-tron Sportback, which is a new "coupe" variant.
It's still a 4-door crossover. But the Sportback has a slightly lower roof that curves towards the taillights. Skoda recently began testing a very similar-looking Enyaq GT, and we believe both Volkswagen and SEAT will offer this style.
The platform is capable of many different configurations. At launch, the best Q4 e-tron Sportback will have a 302 horsepower dual-motor setup capable of reaching 62 mph (100 km/h) in about 6.5 seconds. Its 82 kWh battery pack will offer a driving range of up to 280 miles (450 kilometers) per WLTP.
However, there should also be lesser models. As an example, we'll mention that the cheapest Skoda Enyaq is launching with a 55 kWh battery and a single rear-mounted engine delivering 146 horsepower. It also has 177, 201, and 261 horsepower motors.
The interior has already been previewed by the Q4 Sportback concept. It's got elements from both the ID.3 family and the latest A3 compact. "Minimalist" is an accurate way to describe its dashboard, which focuses on the 12.3-inch main screen.