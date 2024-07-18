Audi Q4 e-tron Family Becomes Cheaper With New Entry-Level Model

Audi has expanded the Q4 e-tron family overseas with the introduction of the new Q4 35 e-tron. This is the new entry-level version of the series, and it’s available on both SUV and Sportback body styles.
According to the four-ring brand, it features a 55 kWh (52 kWh net) battery pack, which enables a 221-mile (355 km) range for the SUV and 227-mile (365 km) for the Sportback. It can be recharged in 25 minutes from 10% to 80% and gets up to 78 miles (125 km) of range in ten minutes at 145 kW.
Power comes from an electric motor that generates 168 hp (170 ps/125 kW). Audi quotes 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 9.0 seconds and a 99 mph (160 kph) top speed. The motor features "sophisticated thermal management," and the cooling circuit, with a water-cooling jacket outside the stator, "ensures that the oil is kept at the right temperature."
Some of the standard features of the new Audi Q4 35 e-tron (SUV and Sportback) include the brand's MMI navigation plus, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, Audi Connect navigation and infotainment system, heated front seats, electric tailgate with foot gestures, etc. In its homeland of Germany, the automaker is asking at least €45,600 (equaling $49,813) for the Q4 35 e-tron and €47,600 ($51,998) for the Q4 Sportback 35 e-tron.
Now, you're probably curious about whether Audi will also introduce the new 35 variant of the e-tron in the United States, and the answer is that we don't know. The 2024 Q4 e-tron offered in our market comes in the 55 configuration, enjoys 335 hp (340 ps/250 kW), takes 5.0s to 60 mph, and tops out at 99 mph (160 kph). It uses a 77 kWh battery pack with 175 kW maximum charging, and it has an EPA-estimated driving range of 258 miles or 415 kilometers, up 22 miles (35 km) from the older 50 e-tron.
The 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron comes in the Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels in the United States, priced from $55,200, $59,900, and $62,200, respectively. The sportier-looking Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron comes in the same grades, carrying starting prices of $58,200 for the Premium, $62,900 for the Premium Plus, and $65,200 for the Prestige.
Besides introducing a new entry-level Q4 e-tron, which launches this month (July 2024), the company has also made its Audi Application Store available in vehicles featuring the Multi-Media Interface (MMI). It offers access to various apps without the need for a smartphone, and the package includes 25 GB of data for one year, which can be activated at no extra cost via Cubic Telecom. According to the four-ring car marque, ChatGPT will also be integrated into all Q4 e-tron models.
