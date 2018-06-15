Audi Q2 L for China Grows Only by 3.8 Centimeters

Why do they need more legroom over there? Well, it's said that offering this to your rear seat passengers is a sign of respect towards them. But by those standards, you could say Audi doesn't hold its Chinese customers in high regard.The Q2 L, soon to be produced by FAW-Volkswagen, has hit the web ahead of its official debut this fall. It's the same handsome crossover we already know from the European market, and the body hasn't even grown that much. Looking at it in the photos, you wouldn't even know they've added anything.According to Chinese media, the Q2 L measures 4,229mm from bumper to bumper. That makes it only 38mm bigger than the 4,191mm regular car. The wheelbase has gone up 27mm or about an inch, reaching a Golf-like 2,629mm. Furthermore, the body is longer by 40mm, but it doesn't look like the greenhouse has been stretched, so it's all in the suspension.The whole point of the Q2 is to be "urban." And with Chinese cities becoming ever more crowded, maybe customers won't be interested as much in old traditions. Then again, some of the funkiness of the design seems to be missing in these photos. Where's the yellow paint and black wheels?Oddly, the Q2 L has an option where the front grille surround (normally chrome) and lower rear bumper are painted gloss black. Only one powertrain will be available with this car, a 1.4-liter turbo making 150 horsepower and 250Nm (184lb-ft) of torque. A 7-speed gearbox sends everything to the front wheels.Prices will start from approximately 150,000 yuan, equivalent to $23,500 at today's exchange rate.