autoevolution

Audi Q2 Gets Custom Vossen Wheels and Red Roll Cage

 
25 May 2017, 19:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Vossen Wheels usually makes clean designs with just a few spokes. They go well with Porsches and BMWs, but they've also developed a line for the European hot hatch scene, and this is what we see on the Audi Q2 that's part of the tuning competition set up by the quattro people.
You want complicated faces, copper spokes or rims that stick out; the hot hatch people want their stanced GTIs to look like they're riding on modern versions of BBS alloys.

Once it's been slammed to the ground, the Q2 starts to look a lot more like a hatchback. But there's no denying this is the most youthful and effervescent design Audi currently offers.

In the video Vossen shot with the car, we get to meet Alois Hankofer, the boss of AH Exclusive Parts, which is one of three companies selected to customize a Q2.

"After being on display during XS Car Night and throughout the town of Velden am Worthersee over the past two weeks it’s finally time for the people to decide the best build of the #AudiQ2Challenge. Of course, our vote goes out to the AH Exclusive build, but not just because it’s riding on our Vossen Forged wheels (even though some of the executives walking around the Audi campus seemed quite intrigued!)," says Vossen on its blog.

Other than the wheels, which are called Forged ML-R2, the crossover also boasts an RS3 brake conversion with ceramic disks, and a lowering coilover set from H&R. Worthersee lasts for a week, so given the limited storage space of the Q2, the tuners installed a set of bars and a box on top. It's from the Audi accessory line, which would be like bribing the judges were it not for that fact that only the popular vote counts.

But wait until you see the interior. The rear seats are still there, but you can't sit on them because there's a huge roll cage installed. It matches the red of the body perfectly and is accompanied by Recaro racing buckets. Carbon fiber accents have been sprinkled both inside and out to complete the look.

vossen wheels Audi Q2 Audi Worthersee
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68