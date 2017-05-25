Audi Q2 Gets Custom Vossen Wheels and Red Roll Cage

Vossen Wheels usually makes clean designs with just a few spokes. They go well with Porsches and BMWs, but they've also developed a line for the European hot hatch scene, and this is what we see on the Audi Q2 that's part of the tuning competition set up by the quattro people.





Once it's been slammed to the ground, the Q2 starts to look a lot more like a hatchback. But there's no denying this is the most youthful and effervescent design Audi currently offers.



In the video Vossen shot with the car, we get to meet Alois Hankofer, the boss of AH Exclusive Parts, which is one of three companies selected to customize a Q2.



"After being on display during XS Car Night and throughout the town of Velden am



Other than the wheels, which are called Forged ML-R2, the crossover also boasts an RS3 brake conversion with ceramic disks, and a lowering coilover set from H&R. Worthersee lasts for a week, so given the limited storage space of the Q2, the tuners installed a set of bars and a box on top. It's from the Audi accessory line, which would be like bribing the judges were it not for that fact that only the popular vote counts.



But wait until you see the interior. The rear seats are still there, but you can't sit on them because there's a huge roll cage installed. It matches the red of the body perfectly and is accompanied by Recaro racing buckets. Carbon fiber accents have been sprinkled both inside and out to complete the look.



