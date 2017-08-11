Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI quattro Does 0 to 62 in 6.5 Seconds, Returns 44.8 mpg UK

Audi has finally listened to what the market wanted and added a petrol engine to the baby Q2 crossover. It's a really good one that lets you have your cake and eat it, but it costs from £31,760.

Also part of the standard powertrain for this model is "quattro" all-wheel drive, taking the form of the same electro-hydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch that sends power to the rear of the Tiguan or even a Skoda Octavia. A 7-speed S tronic gearbox is also installed, but you can also call it "DSG" if you want to start an argument.



You see, even though the technology is largely the same as VW's, buying an Audi Q2 is like making a fashion statement that tells the neighbors you're doing well. And you have to because the Edition #1 version can cost as much as £36,750.



Just as puzzling as BMW-like price tag are the specs. Supposedly, this 190 PS/187bhp crossover is as fast to 62 miles per hour as the Golf GTI: 6.5 seconds. However, the European models are rated at 6.8 seconds. The top speed of 141 mph also places this in hot hatch territory.



On the fuel economy battle front, Audi claims that the new 2.0 TFSI Q2 returns 44.8mpg on a combined run with 144g/km CO2, thanks to an ‘efficiency’ drive mode and a stop-start system that cuts the engine even before you stop.



The engine is only available from the S line trim level, which means standard equipment that includes LED headlights, a body kit, sports seats, 18-inch standard alloys, navigation and auto wipers. For the extra five grand, the Edition #1 adds another inch to the wheels, alongside a black pack and slight trim revisions.



